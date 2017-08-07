Montreal opens another temporary shelter for asylum seekers

The City of Montreal has opened a new temporary shelter for asylum seekers in a building that once housed a convent.

READ MORE: Montreal non-profits gearing up to help Haitian asylum seekers

Bus of asylum seekers just arrived at Sisters of Providence residence here in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Luggage in tow. pic.twitter.com/LRDdTgc7fm — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 7, 2017

Mayor Denis Coderre says the shelter, which opened Sunday evening and can accommodate about 300 people, is well-organized and suitably equipped.

READ MORE: Quebec housing asylum seekers in Olympic Stadium, dealing with 150 requests a day

Coderre also says the city will continue its efforts to find other temporary housing solutions.

WATCH BELOW: Asylum seekers in Montreal

He pointed out that between 250 and 300 people are arriving daily at the Canadian border, up from 50 a day in the first half of July.

READ MORE: With spike in asylum seekers, Montreal’s Olympic Stadium to be used as shelter

Hundreds of them, many from Haiti, are already being housed at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

READ MORE: Canada equipped to handle spike in Quebec asylum seekers: Trudeau

In the United States, the Trump administration is considering ending a program that granted Haitians so-called “temporary protected status” following the massive earthquake that struck their homeland in 2010.