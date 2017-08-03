RCMP boosts presence at Lacolle border to accommodate surge of asylum seekers

Dozens of asylum seekers are crossing the Lacolle Canada-U.S. border illegally, bringing everything — and everyone — they can before promptly getting arrested by RCMP officers.

“We stop them, we arrest them, we check them and then we pass them to our colleague at the CBSA,” explained Erique Grasse, a spokesperson with the RCMP.

The area has become a common place for migrants and refugees to cross the border illegally.

“We’ve noted an increase in the last month, that’s for sure,” Grasse said.

The influx is so great that a tent and several porta potties have been installed; agents now monitor the crossing at all times.

Daniel Striletsky, city manager of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, told Global News he’s happy officers have bolstered their presence because migrants were often crossing and knocking on doors for help — no matter what time of day.

“Now, the RCMP being there on almost a permanent basis…it basically takes care of that problem,” he said.

It’s also creating a traffic issue for residents in the area.

Striletsky said he believes the increase of people crossing the border is directly related to the Trump administration talking tough about immigration.

“Every time that he implements those policies or makes them worse, the effects are manifested,” he said.

After the migrants are stopped and processed, they board a bus and head to Montreal, where many are being housed at the Olympic Stadium.