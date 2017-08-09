The new norm? Registries for children’s birthday parties

If you are invited to a wedding or baby shower, you can expect to receive a registry made by the host — but have you heard of registries for children’s birthday parties?

The new trend is creating controversy between parents.

READ MORE: Police save 7-year-old’s birthday party after no friends show up

“Most kids have way too much stuff,” said mom Tanya Bagshaw.

“I would not want to encourage my kids to create a list of ‘I wants’ and expect to receive a lot of presents.”

Mother Guyane Hébert-Potter told Global News she has made registries with Toys “R” Us in the past.

The store refers to their registries as “wish lists.”

READ MORE: Parents explore low-cost, low-stress birthday parties

She explained she made the list to give friends and family ideas for her daughter’s baby shower, baptism and birthday.

She said she scoured the Toys “R” Us website for hours composing the wish list.

WATCH BELOW: Mother cuts birthday party costs with creativity

“There were so many options, I had to compare brands, look at reviews and choose a price point,” said Hébert-Potter.

To eliminate the possibility of ending up with duplicate items, the host and guests can see what has already been purchased.

READ MORE: Saskatoon girls donate birthday money to new children’s hospital

“I knew what I was getting, so I was unwrapping just to see those items,” said Hébert-Potter.

“It took away from the emotional aspect and the element of surprise.”

However, she says not many guests referred to the wish list when buying gifts.

WATCH BELOW: How to throw an activity-filled birthday party

Hébert-Potter mentioned that the list, “implements a budget, and limits guests.”

In the end, she said she only received about 10 to 20 per cent of what was on the list.

The debate caused controversy between parents, as some parents argued that making a registry for a child’s birthday party is unsuitable.

READ MORE: ‘Best party ever’: Georgetown boy celebrates 7th birthday with help from community

“A registry for a child is really extra in my opinion. I find asking for specific things from peers kind of inappropriate,” said mom Rebecca Young Sargent.

“Family is one thing, but family asks the parent. I see no need for a registry.”

Hébert-Potter told Global News she isn’t planning on making any wish lists anytime soon.

“I’m sure it works for some people, but I didn’t get the results I wanted,” she said.