Oasis’ Liam Gallagher plays surprise show at McKibbin’s Irish Pub over Osheaga weekend

Fresh off playing at Osheaga, Oasis’ former front-man Liam Gallagher rocked out at a different location in Montreal over the weekend.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Music lovers flock to Osheaga 2017

This time, it was at McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop Street.

Gallagher picked up a guitar and played along with other musicians.

READ MORE: Osheaga 2017 festivities kick off on Île Notre-Dame

The visit and performance seemed to have taken those in attendance by surprise.

Many couldn’t help but post about the visit on social media.

The rock star also posed for photos with fans on his visit to the pub.

The former lead singer of Oasis performed at Osheaga on Saturday.

#Osheaga2017, you were awesome! Can't wait to do it all again next year ✌🏼#montreal A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Take a look at some pictures from the three-day event: