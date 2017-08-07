Entertainment
August 7, 2017 1:00 pm
Updated: August 7, 2017 1:09 pm

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher plays surprise show at McKibbin’s Irish Pub over Osheaga weekend

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Patrons at McKibbin's Irish Pub in Montreal were treated to a special visitor over the weekend, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

Ben Cardilli / Facebook
Fresh off playing at Osheaga, Oasis’ former front-man Liam Gallagher rocked out at a different location in Montreal over the weekend.

This time, it was at McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop Street.

Gallagher picked up a guitar and played along with other musicians.

The visit and performance seemed to have taken those in attendance by surprise.

Many couldn’t help but post about the visit on social media.

The rock star also posed for photos with fans on his visit to the pub.

The former lead singer of Oasis performed at Osheaga on Saturday.

#Osheaga2017, you were awesome! Can't wait to do it all again next year ✌🏼#montreal

A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on

Take a look at some pictures from the three-day event:

IMG_8935

Vance Joy draws in cheers during his performance at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8936

Thousands of people attend the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8734

Tove Lo performs at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8925

Unique art is displayed at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8726

A fountain and a ferris wheel are a few of the attractions at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8898

Festivalgoers explore the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8921

Tegan and Sara perform at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8890

There were many places to relax for festivalgoers at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8933

Thousands of people attend the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8900 copy

Festivalgoers take a break at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8749

Festivalgoers wait for Lorde at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8753

Dancers perform at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8750

Lorde sings holding an umbrella at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8960

Fireworks go off during The Weeknd’s show at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8769

The Montreal Biosphere shines purple near the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News

