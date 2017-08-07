IN PHOTOS: Music lovers flock to Osheaga 2017

Music lovers braved the rain, mud and humidity this weekend all in the name of attending the 12th edition of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.

This year, the three-day event took place on Île Notre-Dame, due to construction at the usual site on Île Sainte-Hélène.

For festivalgoers the change meant navigating unfamiliar terrain.

“Everything is a little far apart, a little hard to find,” said Laura Stenhouse, who is attending for the first time.

“Other than that, everything is great.”

#Lorde! What an amazing performer! @lordemusic #Osheaga2017 #montreal A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

The two main stages, de la Rivière and de la Montagne, are usually side-by-side, but this year they are facing each other with stands and activities in between.

“We’ve been running back and forth all day,” said Dave G., who is from New York.

“I feel like I’m at the gym.”

Trippy! #Osheaga2017 A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Since its humble beginnings in 2006, the festival has grown immensely in popularity, bringing in some of music’s biggest names to Montreal — including The Killers, Weezer, Kendrick Lamar and Lana Del Rey.

#Osheaga2017, you were awesome! Can't wait to do it all again next year ✌🏼#montreal A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

From Lorde singing in the rain to fireworks shooting through the sky during The Weeknd‘s performance, take a look at a few highlights from this year’s festival:

Attendees also had much to say about this year’s festival on social media:

Great Weekend 🎉🎶 #osheaga #experienceosheaga #osheagamusicfestival #osheaga2017 📸: KF A post shared by Florence Lavoie (@florennce99) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Expected: Moose at Canadian music festival. Unexpected: Dude peddlin' fruit. A post shared by Irene Chang (@irenelchang) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

La #biosphère, nouvel emblème d'@osheaga, déménagé temporairement sur l'île Notre-Dame. #osheaga2017 #osheaga #jaimemtl #jour2 #mtlmoments 🌟 A post shared by C l a u d i n e P r é v o s t (@claudineprevost) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Ben oui encore une 🤷🏼‍♀️ #osheaga #osheaga2017 #osheagaexperience A post shared by Vicky Labelle 🦄 (@vickylabelle) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Alabama Shakes 🔥@alabama_shakes @osheaga #osheaga2017 #osheagaexperience #montreal #montrealmoments A post shared by Camille D'Amour (@porthosas) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT