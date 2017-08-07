Entertainment
August 7, 2017 12:21 am
Updated: August 7, 2017 12:29 am

IN PHOTOS: Music lovers flock to Osheaga 2017

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Lorde sings in the pouring rain at the 2017 Osheaga festival, Fri. Aug. 4, 2017.

Rachel Lau/Global News
A A

Music lovers braved the rain, mud and humidity this weekend all in the name of attending the 12th edition of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.


Story continues below

It's #Osheaga2017 weekend! Are you braving the rain? #montreal

A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on

This year, the three-day event took place on Île Notre-Dame, due to construction at the usual site on Île Sainte-Hélène.

READ MORE: Osheaga 2017 festivities kick off on Île Notre-Dame

For festivalgoers the change meant navigating unfamiliar terrain.

“Everything is a little far apart, a little hard to find,” said Laura Stenhouse, who is attending for the first time.

“Other than that, everything is great.”

#Lorde! What an amazing performer! @lordemusic #Osheaga2017 #montreal

A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on

The two main stages, de la Rivière and de la Montagne, are usually side-by-side, but this year they are facing each other with stands and activities in between.

“We’ve been running back and forth all day,” said Dave G., who is from New York.

“I feel like I’m at the gym.”

READ MORE: Osheaga 2017: The Weeknd, Muse, Lorde headline festival

Trippy! #Osheaga2017

A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on

Since its humble beginnings in 2006, the festival has grown immensely in popularity, bringing in some of music’s biggest names to Montreal — including The Killers, Weezer, Kendrick Lamar and Lana Del Rey.

READ MORE: ‘A step forward’: evenko ups security for women, vulnerable people at outdoor festivals

#Osheaga2017, you were awesome! Can't wait to do it all again next year ✌🏼#montreal

A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on

From Lorde singing in the rain to fireworks shooting through the sky during The Weeknd‘s performance, take a look at a few highlights from this year’s festival:

IMG_8935

Vance Joy draws in cheers during his performance at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8936

Thousands of people attend the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8734

Tove Lo performs at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8925

Unique art is displayed at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8726

A fountain and a ferris wheel are a few of the attractions at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8898

Festivalgoers explore the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8921

Tegan and Sara perform at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8890

There were many places to relax for festivalgoers at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8933

Thousands of people attend the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8900 copy

Festivalgoers take a break at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8749

Festivalgoers wait for Lorde at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8753

Dancers perform at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8750

Lorde sings holding an umbrella at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8960

Fireworks go off during The Weeknd’s show at the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News
IMG_8769

The Montreal Biosphere shines purple near the 2017 Osheaga music and art festival.

Rachel Lau/Global News

Attendees also had much to say about this year’s festival on social media:

Great Weekend 🎉🎶 #osheaga #experienceosheaga #osheagamusicfestival #osheaga2017 📸: KF

A post shared by Florence Lavoie (@florennce99) on

Expected: Moose at Canadian music festival. Unexpected: Dude peddlin' fruit.

A post shared by Irene Chang (@irenelchang) on

Ben oui encore une 🤷🏼‍♀️ #osheaga #osheaga2017 #osheagaexperience

A post shared by Vicky Labelle 🦄 (@vickylabelle) on

Alabama Shakes 🔥@alabama_shakes @osheaga #osheaga2017 #osheagaexperience #montreal #montrealmoments

A post shared by Camille D'Amour (@porthosas) on

My heart's always yours #Arkells #osheaga2017 #montreal #handmodel

A post shared by David Potter (@dave_pots) on

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Evenko
Lorde
Montreal summer
Montreal summer weather
Muse
Osheaga
osheaga 2017
Osheaga rainfall
Osheaga weather
Rainfall
The Weeknd

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News