Osheaga 2017: The Weeknd, Muse, Lorde headline festival

This year, Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is taking place Aug. 4-6, with Toronto’s The Weeknd as one of the headliners.

British trio Muse and New Zealand singer Lorde have also been announced as headliners for the 12th edition of the festival.

The popular music festival confirmed the lineup today. It also includes Major Lazer, Solange, Foster the People, MGMT, Lil Uzi Vert, Sampha, Cage the Elephant and many more.

Canada will be represented at Osheaga this year by Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan, Canadian rock band The Arkells, electronic music duo Zeds Dead, indie pop duo Tegan and Sara, Toronto music group BADBADNOTGOOD, electronic music group Crystal Castles,Toronto rock duo Death From Above 1979, and punk rock band PUP.

And Montreal artists include Plants and Animals, Snails, Heat and Heartstreets.

People on social media were very excited about this year’s lineup.

Osheaga organizers plan to announce more names as the festival nears.

The festival will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and weekend passes went on sale today at 12 p.m. ET and you can buy them here. Single day passes will not be offered until closer to August.

Visit the Osheaga site for full concert details.