Osheaga 2017 festivities kick off in Ile Notre-Dame

Scores of music fans flocked to Ile Notre-Dame on Friday, as the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival kicked off at its new, temporary location.

This is the 12th edition of the festival.

Because of construction at the usual site on Ile Sainte-Hélène, Osheaga has been moved to the neighbouring island, just across the river. The three-day festival has grown steadily in popularity, having presented some of the biggest names in music over the years.

Long-time fan Justine German says this is her fifth year to the festival with her friends. “We made it like a tradition. First, it was like four of us. Now, it’s like 15.”

This year, over 130 artists will appear, including top names like The Weeknd, Muse and Lorde, and homegrown talents like Plants and Animals, and Snails.

But with the increase in popularity, may also come an increase in concerns over safety. A woman reported that she was drugged during one of the performances last year, when someone spiked her drink. This year, organizers said they are making sure to do more to address women’s safety.

Despite the security concerns, though, some women say they feel quite safe. German said, “I’ve never felt so safe, as I do here. I like everything about this place. There’s no negativity and the people are wonderful.”

Others like Stacey Hannotte from Saskatoon think that fans also have a role to play when it comes to safety.

“Honestly, when it comes to things like this, your safety is in your own hands. There’s only so much security can do.”

Simple things like watching your drinks and not accepting them from anyone are common-sense things that people should be paying attention to.

“You have to be cautious when you’re at festivals like this,” Marisa Longley points out. “And it’s important to stay with people you come with.”

Organizers hope for a festival free of another safety incident, at an event that continues to grow.