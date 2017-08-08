Flash flooding in Saskatoon as storm hits city

Saskatoon is cleaning up after a storm ripped through the city Tuesday afternoon, flooding neighbourhoods and leaving a number of intersections under water.

It’s been a hectic afternoon for Al Killoh.

“Crazy rain,” Killoh laughed.

“My eavestroughs couldn’t handle it, his eavestrough couldn’t handle it, it all funnelled down and now I got water in the basement.”

However, Killoh’s not alone. The city’s east side took the brunt of the storm – which prompted a severe thunderstorm warning.

Several neighbourhoods, including Avalon and Nutana, spent the afternoon without power – even Market Mall had to close its doors due to “power and storm water issues.”

Storm water issues plagued Shelly McLellan’s commute after she encountered a flooded intersection just off 8th Street.

“The water got way too deep and my car just quit,” McLellan said.

McLellan said the water quickly poured into her vehicle as high as the front seats.

“Yeah, it floated about three times when a four-by-four went by, it would float,” McLellan laughed.

Localized flooding across the city had officials and police warning drivers to avoid those areas.

“As a police service, we just want to remind motorists to not drive through flooded intersections, as well as creating a personal hazard when the vehicle stalls, it also causes damage to your vehicle,” Saskatoon police spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said.

Back at Killoh’s home, there is damage to drywall and soggy basement floors and they’ve already placed a call to insurance.

“We’ve got the fans going, we’ve got the dehumidifier going, so we’ll see what happens,” Killoh said.

During heavy rain events like these, the city asks residents to follow their service alerts on their website and to call their 24-hour service centre to report flooded streets.

As for homeowners, they suggest moving downspouts at least six meters away from the homes foundation.

