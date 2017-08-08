Weather
August 8, 2017 10:23 am

Heavy rain floods Warman streets

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Warman streets were flooded after heavy rain fell on the city late Monday afternoon.

@gamblei / Twitter
Much of Saskatoon and area was hit by heavy rain later Monday afternoon and into evening.

Warman was especially hit hard, with over 80 millimetres of rain falling in 30 minutes.

Images and video were posted to social media after the storm hit the city late in the afternoon.

Some streets were completely flooded with water, while others were partially blocked.

Warman Fire Department warned people not to let children play in the flooded intersections as manhole covers might have blown off.

People were also asked not to drive on city streets so workers could clear them.

In Saskatoon, the storm knocked power out to some areas. All power has since been restored.

