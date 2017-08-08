Heavy rain floods Warman streets

Much of Saskatoon and area was hit by heavy rain later Monday afternoon and into evening.

Warman was especially hit hard, with over 80 millimetres of rain falling in 30 minutes.

Flooded road in Warman in front of the high school after the storm. #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/bvEpdjf8V8 — Kelly K (@kkachur) August 8, 2017

READ MORE: 1-in-100 year rain event in northern Sask.

Images and video were posted to social media after the storm hit the city late in the afternoon.

Some streets were completely flooded with water, while others were partially blocked.

Warman Fire Department warned people not to let children play in the flooded intersections as manhole covers might have blown off.

People were also asked not to drive on city streets so workers could clear them.

In Saskatoon, the storm knocked power out to some areas. All power has since been restored.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.