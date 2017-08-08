Streets, basements flooded in North Battleford from 1-in-20 year storm

Streets and basements were flooded in North Battleford after a one-in-20 year storm hit the city Tuesday morning.

The storm started at 2:44 a.m. and lasted for just over five hours.

Officials said 59 mm of rain came down, straining the city’s storm sewer infrastructure.

Crews are out to ensure all storm systems are open and flooded streets are blocked to traffic.

City officials are asking drivers to avoid going through flooded streets and to be mindful of people and other vehicles when going through water.

Crews are also assisting people whose basements were flooded during the storm.

Anyone needing assistance is asked to contact city hall at 306-445-1700.

A storm late Monday afternoon dropped 80 mm of rain on Warman, leaving streets and intersections flooded.

From last night and this morning at North Battleford, SK – 70 mm pic.twitter.com/LxmLIZ5U0z — Ivan Izgagin (@iizgagin) August 8, 2017