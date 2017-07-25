Saskatoon looks to apply for disaster relief from July storm

The City of Saskatoon is looking to apply for provincial disaster relief assistance after a heavy rainstorm earlier this month.

Torrential rains and hail pummeled parts of the city on July 10, causing localized flooding and damage.

City officials called the magnitude of the storm a one-in-25-year event.

In Stonebridge, 45 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in a city rain gauge.

Since the storm, city staff have received calls from property owners who had damage from the excessive rainfall.

The city’s solicitor’s office has also received damage calls, along with the city’s water and public works’ divisions.

Administration staff believe the amount of damage caused by the storm would qualify for relief under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

Officials said based on the number of calls they have received, Saskatoon has met the requirements.

The minimum criteria is one claim of $5,000 or several smaller claims totaling at least $25,000.

City council will be asked to approve the request at Wednesday’s meeting.