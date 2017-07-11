Saskatoon pummeled by severe thunderstorm

Torrential rain and hail pummeled Saskatoon during the supper hour on Monday, causing localized flooding, lifted manhole covers, power outages and damage across the city.

Officials said their initial assessment showed the hardest hit areas appeared to be in the south and west ends of the city.

Intersections were left under water, including the one at Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive that left it impassible.

Several cars ended up stranded in high water on Fairlight Drive.

Several neighbourhoods were left without power.

A lightning strike damaged three poles, knocking out power to Haultain, Adelaide/Churchill and Nutana Park, and a capacitor bank was damaged by lightning, causing the lights to go out in the Industrial neighbourhood.

Trees brought down lines in Riverdale and equipment at Station 20 West was damaged by the storm.

All power had been restored by 10 p.m., however officials said there were smaller power outages throughout the city, mainly single homes where secondary lines were knocked down by trees.