Record-breaking heat in southern Saskatchewan

A few places in Saskatchewan set new record-high temperatures on Saturday, according to preliminary numbers from Environment Canada.

Assiniboia reached 36.6 degrees Celsius to break its old record of 36 C, which was set in 1983.

A new record of 38.2 C was set in Coronach. The highest temperature recorded in the town previously was 37 C in 1989.

READ MORE: Saskatoon gearing up to beat the heat

The hottest temperature in Rockglen is now 37.3 C. The old record of 32.3 was set in 2001.

Lastly, Val Marie beat its old record of 37.5 C, which was set in 1983, with a 38.5 C on Saturday.

Environment Canada said southwestern areas of the province are on the periphery of a large mass of hot air that has set up over western North America.

Some areas of southwestern Saskatchewan are still under a heat warning.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Heat warning continued for: