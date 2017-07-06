Tornado touches down in southeast Saskatchewan
A A
Some wicked weather wreaked havoc in the southeast corner of Saskatchewan on Wednesday night.
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down on Wednesday night near Alida, Sask.
The tornado may have caused some damage to a house in the area.
The storm started near Carlyle and made its way towards Alida with people seeing the tornado and large sized hail.
A series of severe thunderstorms also rolled through southern Saskatchewan and into Manitoba Wednesday evening as well.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.