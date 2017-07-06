Tornado touches down in southeast Saskatchewan

Some wicked weather wreaked havoc in the southeast corner of Saskatchewan on Wednesday night.

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down on Wednesday night near Alida, Sask.

Greg Johnson tweeted, "This tornado was spotted just a few minutes ago at Alida, SK main street. Photo by Debbie Fraser"#SKstorm #Sask pic.twitter.com/IIdT9HWr0a — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyGlobal) July 6, 2017

The tornado may have caused some damage to a house in the area.

The storm started near Carlyle and made its way towards Alida with people seeing the tornado and large sized hail.

Baseball sized hail west of Alida Saskatchewan at 8:30 pm. Picture by Alysia Lea. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/pgiOAUr7Jr — Prairie Storm Report (@Prairie__WX) July 6, 2017

A series of severe thunderstorms also rolled through southern Saskatchewan and into Manitoba Wednesday evening as well.