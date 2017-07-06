Weather
Tornado touches down in southeast Saskatchewan

Some wicked weather wreaked havoc in the southeast corner of Saskatchewan on Wednesday night.

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down on Wednesday night near Alida, Sask.

The tornado may have caused some damage to a house in the area.

The storm started near Carlyle and made its way towards Alida with people seeing the tornado and large sized hail.

A series of severe thunderstorms also rolled through southern Saskatchewan and into Manitoba Wednesday evening as well.

