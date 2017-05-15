Two tornadoes touch down north of Saskatoon on Mother’s Day

Environment Canada has confirmed that Canada’s second and third tornadoes of 2017 touched down north of Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon.

Funnel clouds were reported north of the city over Martensville starting around 2:15 p.m. CT on Mother’s Day.

The agency promptly issued a weather advisory warning of the potential for funnel clouds across central Saskatchewan.

A short time later there were reports of landspout tornadoes touching down near the communities of Hepburn and Hoey.

A horse shed knocked over near Hoey is the only report of any damage caused by the twisters.

Landspout tornadoes are generally weaker and shorter-lived that form when a rotating horizontal tube of air in a cloud gets tilted vertically by the updraft in a thunderstorm or cumulus cloud.

Landspouts can cause damage and carry winds in excess of 200 kilometres per hour.

There were also reports of pea sized hail in Saskatoon and other parts of central Saskatchewan as the storms rolled through.

Canada’s first tornado of 2017 touched down on April 11 in London, Ontario.

