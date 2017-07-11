Saskatoon weather outlook: storm with flooding, hail and possible tornado moves out

Storm slams Saskatoon with what the city is calling a “one in 25 year storm,” but drier days are ahead.

Storm Report

Monday’s severe thunderstorm slammed Saskatoon with up to 50 millimetres of rain in some parts of the city.

People paddling down the streets of Saskatoon this evening. Full #skstorm coverage ahead on Global News at 10pm https://t.co/fjLyeGIQz4 #yxe pic.twitter.com/QBSIidA6gm — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 11, 2017

The City of Saskatoon is calling it a “one in 25 year storm” in parts of the city.

It sparked up quickly and was a slow moving storm that resulted in flooded intersections, power outages and up to quarter-sized hail reported in the city.

There was an unconfirmed tornado reported 8 kilometres west of Laporte at 4:15 p.m. with no damage reported, and up to golf ball-sized hail in Eatonia and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

The intersection at Confederation & Laurier Dr is submerged, traffic signs just poking out of the water #yxe @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/psYMSxb8F0 — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 11, 2017

People can literally swim in the intersection of Main and Dufferin #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6WQy6kgdKJ — Gregory Power (@Gregory_Power) July 11, 2017

Storm by saskatoon this time with a church. #skstorm 659pm pic.twitter.com/cFriEr6v6b — Beth Allan (@adolwyn) July 11, 2017

Like winter driving around Saskatoon earlier. Tons of hail along Grasswood Rd. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/3XGdA6RlEM — Craig Hilts (@CraigHilts71) July 11, 2017

Perennials are going to come out of this well pic.twitter.com/EkDTrmTwnX — Janice Sutherland (@jlstoon) July 11, 2017

Flights are now landing in #yxe ! — Jackie Wilson (@JWilsonGlobal) July 11, 2017

A funnel cloud was also reported 10 kilometres west of Fillmore around 6:20 p.m. as storms roared across both central and southern Saskatchewan well into the evening.

The system responsible for the severe weather is now moving east, however a severe thunderstorm watch and weather advisory for possible funnel clouds was issued Tuesday morning in southeast Saskatchewan.

Weather advisory for funnel clouds possible in southeast Saskatchewan. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/g51zjjsgiK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 11, 2017

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Much calmer conditions have moved into Saskatoon for Tuesday, with dark clouds sticking around through the day after we fell back to 16 degrees this morning.

We managed to make it up to 20 degrees under mostly cloudy skies by noon with an east-northeasterly wind kicking in around 20 km/h.

Gloomy conditions will stick around for the rest of the day with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm through the afternoon as we warm up to a high in the low 20s.

Tonight

That risk of showers diminishes tonight with clouds sticking around as we cool down to low double digits.

Wednesday

Some cloud will linger during the morning hours on Wednesday before clearing out later in the day to give us some afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will also recover back up into the mid 20s for a daytime high later in the afternoon.

Thursday-Friday

Our heat machine, the upper ridge of high pressure, will build back in for the rest of the week.

It will return us back into mostly sunny skies with daytime highs back into the 30s both Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

That ridge looks like it’ll hang on for the weekend with afternoon highs staying in the low 30s both days and mostly sunny skies on Saturday before a few more clouds with a chance of thundershowers moves in on Sunday a trough swings through.

Dale Boan took this Your Saskatchewan photo of Monday’s storm near Bradwell:

