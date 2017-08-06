Saskatchewan residents procrastinate when it comes to moving: survey

Most people have felt the pain and stress of moving at least once in their lifetime. Summer is one of the busiest times for movers in Canada.

A recent survey done by Big Steel Box showed that those living in the Prairie provinces were most likely to procrastinate when it comes to moving.

“I guess life is more peaceful in the Prairies. I lived in some bigger cities and it’s faster-paced. I don’t think we procrastinate, I think that we just take it easier,” Eduardo Martinez of Regina’s Big Steel Box said.

Amanda Thompson has moved four times in the last few years, and most recently, this summer. Every time, she has the same reaction.

“I start crying,” Thompson said.

“Packing, it sucks, moving, it sucks, you’re sweaty and you [feel] disgusting.”

When it comes to stress, she’s not alone. According to the survey, 76 per cent of Saskatchewan residents find moving more stressful than planning a wedding, among other things.

University assistant professor Shadi Beshai said it’s best not to leave everything to the last minute when it comes to such a life-changing move.

“Often times, that backfires and creates more stress,” Beshai said.

“People should deal with it long in advance, and it doesn’t have to be anything huge, it just can be small little things that need to get done.”

The survey says 27 per cent of Canadians will tackle the move head on, but then there is also 20 per cent who admit they would rather drink a glass of wine and avoid being stressed.

As for Thompson, she hopes she doesn’t have to move again anytime soon, but if she does, she knows what to do to try to keep the stress low.

“Pack one box a day. That’s what I did at first, and I go, ‘That’s cool, I still got two more weeks,’ and do another box or two if you have more time. [Do this] instead of having to pack everything at once,” Thompson said.

