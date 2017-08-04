B.C. state of emergency extended to Aug. 18 due to wildfire situation

B.C. has extended a provincial state of emergency until end of day Aug. 18 due to the wildfire situation in the province.

Premier John Horgan had previously extended the state of emergency from July 19 to Aug. 4.

The state of emergency ensures federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to the wildfire situation and to ensure public safety, which remains the government’s top priority.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, there are 122 wildfires burning in B.C.. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, there were 25 evacuation orders affecting approximately 7,127 people, plus 42 evacuation alerts impacting approximately 24, 957 people.

Evacuees will continue to be given $600 funding per household, which will be renewed every 14 days until evacuees return home.

