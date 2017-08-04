‘Who ya gonna call? Nobody’: Newfoundlanders find humour on social media during widespread phone outage

A widespread communication outage hit the Atlantic provinces Friday with multiple service providers reporting cellphone and landline service issues. However, many found some humour during the “quiet” time.

Bell, Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Telus reported having service issues in PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

During the outage, the hashtag #QuietNL began to trend across the country with many Twitter users poking fun at landlines and other ways to communicate.

From carrier pigeons and telegrams to rope and a can, here’s a look at some of the reaction to #QuietNL.

“This is how it starts. First the phones go, then the lights. Then the zombies come,” Nicole Little tweeted.

This is how it starts. First the phones go, then the lights. Then the zombies come 💀#quietNL — Nicole M. Little (@beez_mom) August 4, 2017

Anyone under 25 being told to use a landline phone #quietNL pic.twitter.com/e1nmiDgtgI — Brian Walsh (@BWalshNL) August 4, 2017

“Time to break out my backup phone,” Victoria Clarke‏ tweeted.

“I guess there’s nothing left to do but drink!” Michelle Hall tweeted.

I guess there's nothing left to do but drink! Slainté #quietNL pic.twitter.com/dhM5wz9LOb — Michelle Hall (@kaddle) August 4, 2017

Does anyone have a carrier pigeon I could borrow? need to send a text to someone and my cell is down #quietNL #nocell @TELUS @TELUSsupport — Matthew McCoag (@mattmccoag) August 4, 2017