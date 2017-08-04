Trending
August 4, 2017 1:34 pm

‘Who ya gonna call? Nobody’: Newfoundlanders find humour on social media during widespread phone outage

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A widespread communication outage hit the Atlantic provinces Friday with multiple service providers reporting cellphone and landline service issues.

Stock via Twitter
A A

A widespread communication outage hit the Atlantic provinces Friday with multiple service providers reporting cellphone and landline service issues. However, many found some humour during the “quiet” time.

Bell, Koodo, Virgin Mobile and Telus reported having service issues in PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

During the outage, the hashtag #QuietNL began to trend across the country with many Twitter users poking fun at landlines and other ways to communicate.

READ MORE: Widespread cellphone service outages in Eastern Canada

From carrier pigeons and telegrams to rope and a can, here’s a look at some of the reaction to #QuietNL.

“This is how it starts. First the phones go, then the lights. Then the zombies come,” Nicole Little tweeted.

“Time to break out my backup phone,” Victoria Clarke‏ tweeted.

“I guess there’s nothing left to do but drink!” Michelle Hall tweeted.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#QuietNL
Bell
Bell outage
cell phone Canada
Cell Service
Cellphone service
cellphone service down
no cell service
Telus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News