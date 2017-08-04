Widespread cellphone service outages in Eastern Canada: reports

There are reports of widespread cellphone, landline and other telecom service issues in Eastern Canada and parts of Ontario Friday morning

Multiple service providers appear to be having issues, including Bell, Koodo, Telus, with reports of service outages in PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

In a tweet, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said a “major phone problem” was preventing people from contacting 911 through both cellphones and landlines.

***URGENT*** MAJOR PHONE PROBLEM IN METRO – SOME LANDLINES/MOBILE NOT ABLE TO CALL 911 OR OUR NON-EMERG'S + "NO SERVICE" ON MOBILE PHONES — RNC (@RNC_PoliceNL) August 4, 2017

Providers such as Telus and Bell have been fielding online complaints from users reporting lack of service, saying they are “looking into” the issues.

