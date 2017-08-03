Halifax police charge man with possessing, distributing child porn

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with distribution and possession of child pornography after a four-month investigation.

Police say their investigation began on April 13 after they were tipped off that someone posted a picture of a nude child to a social media website.

READ MORE: New Minas, N.S. man facing child pornography charges

On Thursday at 7:40 a.m., police searched a residence in 5800 block of West Street eventually locating and seizing multiple documents and electronic devices for forensic analysis.

A man inside the residence was arrested.

Darrel James Smith, 38, now faces one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan ICE unit helps send American man to jail for 80 years

He appeared in court today and is being held in custody.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 9.