Saskatchewan ICE unit helps send American man to jail for 80 years

Robert Dion Ables of Hutchins, Texas has been sentenced 80 years for producing child pornography.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) began working on this case in December 2015, after they received a complaint from a detachment in southern Saskatchewan. The complaint was regarding a young girl who was being exploited through a social media app.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit identified where the predator was communicating from, and then passed that information on to the appropriate departments in the United States

Ables convinced the young girls in question to send him nude photographs, and then further exploited them by threatening to distribute the photos on Facebook.

“The sexual victimization and exploitation of these young girls is profoundly sad,” said U.S. Attorney Parker. “It is also, obviously, a serious crime for which the penalties are justifiably significant.”

In March, Ables pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and two counts of producing child pornography.