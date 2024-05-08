Traffic incident leads Winnipeg police to man wanted on murder charges

Send this page to someone via email

An attempted traffic stop Monday night unexpectedly led Winnipeg police to the arrest of a homicide suspect.

Police said officers were on patrol near McGregor Street and Magnus Avenue around 11:55 p.m., when they spotted a pick-up truck making an evasive turn. They followed the truck to Burrows Avenue and Parr Street, where the driver got out of the car and took off running.

Officers caught up to him nearby, and learned that he was wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bill Duck on April 26. A small amount of drugs was also found on his person, and police discovered that the pick-up truck had been reported stolen.

The suspect, Adam Joseph Morrissette, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of possessing a scheduled substance.

Police said Morrisette and the homicide victim were not previously known to each other at the time of last month’s shooting.

