Man rescued after scaling crane in downtown Toronto

A man was brought down safely after spending nearly three hours on a crane in downtown Toronto overnight.

Toronto police and fire services were called to the intersection of Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East just before 11:30 p.m. after a man was seen atop a crane at a construction site.

The man was removed from the crane just after 2:30 a.m. using a Toronto Fire platform fire truck.

He was assessed by Toronto paramedics and transported to hospital for assessment.

Dundas Street was closed east of Jarvis Street overnight for the rescue.

The incident was similar to one in Toronto in April when a 23-year-old woman was stranded for hours after scaling a construction crane in the middle of the night.

Marisa Lazo – a dual Canadian-American citizen – was charged with six counts of mischief by interfering with property and released on bail with several conditions, including staying away from construction sites and rooftops.

