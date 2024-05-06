Scott Moe addresses Sask. exports at Food Fuel and Fertilizer Global Summit

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the second annual Food Fuel Fertilizer Global Summit put on by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce kicked off in Regina, with Premier Scott Moe taking the stage.

A focus on Saskatchewan’s economy was top of mind, with Moe discussing the trade and export efforts of the province globally. Moe pointed to the 40 per cent of all the trade exports going into India coming from Saskatchewan as an example.

“Bringing Saskatchewan export leadership together with the global investment market and export market has truly been paying dividends,” Moe said in regards to this summit, but also the international missions Saskatcchewan has taken around the world such as COP 28 in Dubai last year.

“Our export value matters. It is the very source of the wealth in our communities and our province.”

Prabha Ramaswamy, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, said the Global Summit is a chance to showcase the opportunity available in the province.

“We have what the world needs right now,” she said. “I think Saskatchewan has a leading role to play in terms of global food and energy security.”

Moe went on to address the importance of sustainable energy and products.

“When you look at what Saskatchewan is providing, we can certainly say the answer to that question is yes, some of the most sustainable products in the world.”

With former prime minister Stephen Harper in the room, Moe discussed the current challenges coming from “another level of government centred in Ottawa.”

The premier joked he doesn’t wake up each day and immediately think about how he can pick a fight with the federal government.

“That doesn’t cross my mind until about 2:30 in the afternoon,” Moe said during his speech. “It is unfortunate there isn’t a more collaborative working relationship.”

Discussions continue to advance in the area of small modular reactors (SMR).

Both Estevan and Elbow had previously been named as potential sites for the location of Saskatchewan’s first SMR. On Monday, Moe said the location will quite likely be Estevan.

The news comes a week after SaskPower joined the CANDU Owners Group and the province signed an agreement with Alberta to advance nuclear power generation.

