Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Scott Moe addresses Sask. exports at Food Fuel and Fertilizer Global Summit

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 7:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Scott Moe addresses Sask. exports at Food Fuel and Fertilizer Global Summit'
Scott Moe addresses Sask. exports at Food Fuel and Fertilizer Global Summit
On Monday, the second annual Food Fuel Fertilizer Global Summit put on by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce kicked off in Regina, with Premier Scott Moe taking the stage.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Monday, the second annual Food Fuel Fertilizer Global Summit put on by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce kicked off in Regina, with Premier Scott Moe taking the stage.

A focus on Saskatchewan’s economy was top of mind, with Moe discussing the trade and export efforts of the province globally. Moe pointed to the 40 per cent of all the trade exports going into India coming from Saskatchewan as an example.

“Bringing Saskatchewan export leadership together with the global investment market and export market has truly been paying dividends,” Moe said in regards to this summit, but also the international missions Saskatcchewan has taken around the world such as COP 28 in Dubai last year.

“Our export value matters. It is the very source of the wealth in our communities and our province.”

Prabha Ramaswamy, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, said the Global Summit is a chance to showcase the opportunity available in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have what the world needs right now,” she said. “I think Saskatchewan has a leading role to play in terms of global food and energy security.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Moe went on to address the importance of sustainable energy and products.

“When you look at what Saskatchewan is providing, we can certainly say the answer to that question is yes, some of the most sustainable products in the world.”

With former prime minister Stephen Harper in the room, Moe discussed the current challenges coming from “another level of government centred in Ottawa.”

More on Canada

The premier joked he doesn’t wake up each day and immediately think about how he can pick a fight with the federal government.

Trending Now

“That doesn’t cross my mind until about 2:30 in the afternoon,” Moe said during his speech. “It is unfortunate there isn’t a more collaborative working relationship.”

Discussions continue to advance in the area of small modular reactors (SMR).

Both Estevan and Elbow had previously been named as potential sites for the location of Saskatchewan’s first SMR. On Monday, Moe said the location will quite likely be Estevan.

The news comes a week after SaskPower joined the CANDU Owners Group and the province signed an agreement with Alberta to advance nuclear power generation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sask. economy relatively strong: Desjardins economist'
Sask. economy relatively strong: Desjardins economist
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices