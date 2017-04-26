Operation underway to rescue woman stuck on crane in Toronto

Emergency crews are attempting to rescue a woman stuck on a crane in Toronto early Wednesday morning.

“We have firefighters going up now. It’s a slow, tedious process, but it’s a safe process for our firefighter,” Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw told reporters at the scene.

“Once he gets to the top he will secure himself, hopefully lower himself down onto the position where the female is, put her in a harness.”

Images from the scene show a woman sitting atop of the crane’s hook block near Wellesley Street and Church Street.

Fire officials said crews responded to a report of a woman on crane around 4 a.m.

Authorities said they do not know how the woman managed to get onto the portion of the crane.

Firefighters are on scene working on a plan to bring her down.

“It’s very dangerous for all the rescue workers as well as the person up there,” Toronto police Duty Insp. Colin Greenaway said.

“There’s all types of safety riggings, safety latches and ropes that are going to be involved. There’s hundreds of feet of rope we have carried up there already.”

Roads in the area are currently closed for the rescue operation.