Car2go adds Mercedes-Benz CLAs and GLAs to its Calgary fleet

Calgary car2go members may notice a change in the type of vehicles they’re able to access this week.

Starting on Tuesday, the car-sharing company is adding over 100 roomier Mercedes-Benz CLAs and GLAs to their fleet.

Both the CLAs and GLAs are all-wheel drive, five-passenger vehicles. The CLA is a coupe while the CLA is a compact crossover with expanded cargo capacity.

“Our Calgary members have shown us that having an option with room for more passengers is what they want — one that also performs well, no matter the season,” car2go Calgary general manager Jon Wycoco said in a news release.

According to car2go, all of the new Mercedes offer adaptive braking, blind spot assist, rearview camera, heated seats, Bluetooth, navigation, a panoramic sunroof and full smartphone integration.

The vehicles come in black, white and silver.

Members will be able to use the car2go app to choose one of the new Mercedes or a typical smart car.

The Mercedes-Benz vehicles will cost 47 cents a minute while smart cars are 41 cents a minute to drive.

Car2go, which launched in Calgary in 2012 with just 150 vehicles, now serves over 110,000 members and has over 600 vehicles.

Two years ago, car2go added luxury compact cars to its fleet with the addition of the Mercedes-Benz B-Class.