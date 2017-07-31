Trending
July 31, 2017 11:04 pm
Updated: July 31, 2017 11:17 pm

Rookie cop kindly buys diapers for shoplifting suspect

By Staff The Associated Press
A A

LAUREL, Md. – A rookie police officer in Maryland is garnering praise for an act of kindness he extended to a woman accused of shoplifting.

Officer Bennet Johns, who joined the Laurel Police Department in May, was called to a local grocery store on July 22 regarding a 20-year-old woman accused of shoplifting.

The woman, who reportedly bought some items but did not have $15 for two packs of diapers, was given a citation for misdemeanour shoplifting.

WATCH: Kind-hearted Wisconsin cop buys groceries for teen caught shoplifting

But Johns, who was raised by a single mother, was touched by the woman’s predicament and used his own money to buy the diapers for her toddler.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested after 100K diapers stolen from Wisconsin charity

A photo of Johns at the cash register, taken by his training officer, began making the rounds of the internet after being posted to the police department’s Facebook page.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bennet Johns
Bennet Johns woman in need
Cop helps woman diapers
Kind cop
Rookie Cop
Rookie cop helps woman in need

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News