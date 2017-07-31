Changes to Social Services to come into effect Oct. 1

The Saskatchewan government has completed its income assistance reviews, and changes are on the way.

In the latest budget, funding for income assistance programs grew by $67 million (13 per cent) in order to address higher average costs and a growing number of caseloads.

“Social Services is focusing our resources on meeting people’s basic needs for food, shelter and clothing both now and into the future,” Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in a release Monday.

“Social Services received the largest increase of any government ministry and we have to ensure those dollars are being spent where they are most needed.”

Three major changes are:

Overpayment recovery rates will be increasing by $10 per month. These rates had not been changed since 1989.

The home repair benefit will be discontinued. Residents on income assistance may instead be able to access money for home repairs from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation’s Emergency Repair Program. This provides a forgivable loan of up to $12,000 for emergency home repairs.

The 3,000-plus calorie diet benefit for diabetes will be discontinued as well. For diets over 2,999 calories, the benefits will be focusing on specific medical and dietary needs

The changes will all come into effect Oct. 1.