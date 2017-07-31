Crime
July 31, 2017 3:30 pm

Alleged impaired driver caught speeding on wrong side of Saskatchewan highway

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

An alleged impaired driver was caught speeding on wrong side of Highway 55 near Prince Albert.

A man is facing impaired driving charges after police caught him speeding on the wrong side of a Saskatchewan highway.

Smeaton RCMP were alerted late Sunday morning of a possible impaired driver heading south on Highway 120 north of Meath Park.

Police were told a white pick-up truck was speeding and being driven erratically.

Prince Albert RCMP received similar reports a short time later, this time on Highway 55.

Officers spotted the truck in the opposing lane traveling at 154 km/h.

The driver was stopped and taken to the Prince Albert RCMP detachment for breath tests.

The 32-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with impaired driving, driving while over .08, dangerous driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.

He will appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Sept. 28.

