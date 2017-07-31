Alleged impaired driver caught speeding on wrong side of Saskatchewan highway

A man is facing impaired driving charges after police caught him speeding on the wrong side of a Saskatchewan highway.

Smeaton RCMP were alerted late Sunday morning of a possible impaired driver heading south on Highway 120 north of Meath Park.

Police were told a white pick-up truck was speeding and being driven erratically.

Prince Albert RCMP received similar reports a short time later, this time on Highway 55.

Officers spotted the truck in the opposing lane traveling at 154 km/h.

The driver was stopped and taken to the Prince Albert RCMP detachment for breath tests.

The 32-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with impaired driving, driving while over .08, dangerous driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.

He will appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Sept. 28.