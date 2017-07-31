Alleged impaired driver caught speeding on wrong side of Saskatchewan highway

A man is facing impaired driving charges after police caught him speeding on the wrong side of a Saskatchewan highway.
Smeaton RCMP were alerted late Sunday morning of a possible impaired driver heading south on Highway 120 north of Meath Park.
READ MORE: SGI launches ‘Be a Good Wingman’ impaired driving campaign
Police were told a white pick-up truck was speeding and being driven erratically.
Prince Albert RCMP received similar reports a short time later, this time on Highway 55.
Officers spotted the truck in the opposing lane traveling at 154 km/h.
The driver was stopped and taken to the Prince Albert RCMP detachment for breath tests.
READ MORE: 376 impaired driving charges in Saskatchewan during June
The 32-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with impaired driving, driving while over .08, dangerous driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.
He will appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Sept. 28.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.