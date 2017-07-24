376 impaired driving charges in Saskatchewan during June
Police around Saskatchewan continue to deal with impaired drivers, with 376 charges laid for impaired driving violations during June.
Of those, 333 were laid under the Criminal Code for exceeding .08 blood alcohol content (BAC), failing a field sobriety test for drugs or alcohol or refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Another 43 drivers had their licence suspended for three days and had their vehicle impounded for the same length of time for driving between .04 and .08 BAC.
The charges were laid as police focused on new drivers as part of SGIs June traffic safety spotlight.
Police issued 66 tickets to learner drivers for being behind the wheel without having a supervising driver.
Another 20 tickets were handed out for not following restrictions or riding without the appropriate endorsement while two motorcyclists were issued tickets for not displaying the proper learner or novice placard on their motorcycle.
Police also handed out 4,762 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving, 441 seatbelt or child restraint infractions and 436 distracted driving tickets, 307 which were for using a cellphone while driving.
Authorities continue to focus on work zone safety during July’s traffic safety spotlight.
