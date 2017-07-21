Off-duty Prince Albert police officer charged with impaired driving

An off-duty Prince Albert police officer has been charged with impaired driving following a four-month investigation.

Police in the northern Saskatchewan city originally received a RID (report impaired drivers) call early in the morning of March 3 of a possible impaired driver.

Officers were unable to locate the driver or vehicle.

An investigation was able to determine that the driver was a 13-year member of the force.

The 35-year-old man was charged with impaired driving earlier this week after a review of the case by staff in public prosecutions.

A police spokesperson said as a matter of policy, his name will not be released until after his first court appearance on Aug. 9.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is before the court and is also subject to an internal investigation.

The spokesperson said that no other details will be released right now and further updates will be provided as the case proceeds.