Unfinished business on Beaconsfield bike path?

There are no orange cones, detour directions or signs of roadwork at the new bike path in Beaconsfield — but residents insist what’s left is far from a job well done.

A ridge a couple inches high runs down almost one kilometre of road stretching along Elm Avenue from Allancroft Road to the Beaconsfield train station.

The uneven pavement is forcing cars to drive on the other side of the road — sometimes even into oncoming traffic.

“I mean it’s a classic, very incompetent job done by a contractor,” said Beaconsfield mayor Georges Bourelle.

Residents say the bike path was supposed to be finished last year.

It’s a $1.5 million contract that was awarded by the City of Montreal.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Aug. 29.