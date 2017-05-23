Beaconsfield residents not happy about bike lane construction
Construction is underway in Beaconsfield, in Montreal’s West Island, to build a new 2.4 kilometre bike lane on Elm Avenue between Montrose Drive and Brown Owl Lane.
Residents say trying to navigate the road has become very confusing, with traffic reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction only.
People who live and work in the area blame the city.
“We’re concerned. It’s dangerous circulating around. Everybody is trying to get around this way and that way to get here,” Richard Leblanc, a Beaconsfield resident, told Global News.
Construction is scheduled to last through to September – even though the project was supposed to be finished last December.
It’s slated to cost $1.6 million.
Patrice Boileau, the Town Manager of Beaconsfield, told Global News the city is also upset with work by the contractors, but the project actually belongs to the City of Montreal, who was responsible for awarding the contract.
Boileau also said some of the street side parking may be permanently eliminated once the project is complete.
About 19 parking spots at the AMT Beaconsfield train station are temporarily unavailable due to the construction.
