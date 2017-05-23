Beaconsfield residents not happy about bike lane construction

Construction is underway in Beaconsfield, in Montreal’s West Island, to build a new 2.4 kilometre bike lane on Elm Avenue between Montrose Drive and Brown Owl Lane.

Residents say trying to navigate the road has become very confusing, with traffic reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction only.

People who live and work in the area blame the city.

Construction to build 2.4 km bike lane on Elm Ave., #Beaconsfield supposed to have finished last Dec. Now scheduled thru Sept. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/iYGrfkRm53 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 23, 2017

“We’re concerned. It’s dangerous circulating around. Everybody is trying to get around this way and that way to get here,” Richard Leblanc, a Beaconsfield resident, told Global News.

Many residents on Elm Ave., #Beaconsfield furious about bike lane construction. Say getting around is very dangerous. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/7wobbHh45x — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 23, 2017

Construction is scheduled to last through to September – even though the project was supposed to be finished last December.

It’s slated to cost $1.6 million.

Construction has resumed to build a new bike lane on Elm Ave., #Beaconsfield. Many complain getting around is very confusing. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/VJgbIeXc1F — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 23, 2017

Patrice Boileau, the Town Manager of Beaconsfield, told Global News the city is also upset with work by the contractors, but the project actually belongs to the City of Montreal, who was responsible for awarding the contract.

Boileau also said some of the street side parking may be permanently eliminated once the project is complete.

About 19 parking spots at the AMT Beaconsfield train station are temporarily unavailable due to the construction.