Construction on Beaconsfield bike path halted during worker strike
Quebec’s construction industry strike has halted work on a planned 2.4 km bike path along Elm Avenue in Beaconsfield, in Montreal’s West Island.
The $1.6 million project is expected to span from Montrose Drive to Brown Owl Lane.
The bike path was supposed to be completed last December, but now has a finish date of September.
“It was supposed to be done last year,” said Nora Graham, a train commuter.
“Supposed to be done last summer and it wasn’t.”
The bike path is a City of Montreal project, but Beaconsfield said they’ll be in touch throughout the process.
“Since the strike started on [May] 24, everything was removed from the construction site from Brown Owl Lane to Montrose Street, all the cones were pushed away,” said Patrice Boileau, Beaconsfield director general.
For cyclists, the project was a welcome addition to the busy road, arguing it’s a stretch of road that isn’t always safe.
“Everybody is in a hurry,” said Jean-Denis Cantin, a cyclist. “It’s a great idea to get a bike path.”
