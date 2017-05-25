Traffic
May 25, 2017 12:53 pm
Updated: May 25, 2017 12:56 pm

Construction on Beaconsfield bike path halted during worker strike

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

The Quebec construction workers strike has forced work on the Elm Avenue bike path to be delayed, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Matt Grillo / Global News
Quebec’s construction industry strike has halted work on a planned 2.4 km bike path along Elm Avenue in Beaconsfield, in Montreal’s West Island.

The $1.6 million project is expected to span from Montrose Drive to Brown Owl Lane.

The bike path was supposed to be completed last December, but now has a finish date of September.

“It was supposed to be done last year,” said Nora Graham, a train commuter.

“Supposed to be done last summer and it wasn’t.”


The bike path is a City of Montreal project, but Beaconsfield said they’ll be in touch throughout the process.

“Since the strike started on [May] 24, everything was removed from the construction site from Brown Owl Lane to Montrose Street, all the cones were pushed away,” said Patrice Boileau, Beaconsfield director general.

For cyclists, the project was a welcome addition to the busy road, arguing it’s a stretch of road that isn’t always safe.

“Everybody is in a hurry,” said Jean-Denis Cantin, a cyclist. “It’s a great idea to get a bike path.”

Global News