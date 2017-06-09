Beaconsfield mayor wants contract-awarding process revisited after bike path construction delays

Frustration is growing among residents and users of Elm Avenue in Beaconsfield as roadwork continues on the $1.6-million bike path.

Frustrations in #Beaconsfield continue with delayed road work to build bike lane on Elm Ave. 9 months late. Finish date: Dec/2017. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/QCvvPjvk9f — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) June 9, 2017

They’re demanding to know why it’s taking so long to build a bike path along the stretch of road just north of the CP tracks.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield bike path project to be completed in 3 months

Construction on the 2.4-kilometre bike lane is scheduled to finish this September, one year after work began.

It was initially supposed to be done in December.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield residents not happy about bike lane construction

The bike path contract was awarded by the City of Montreal, not Beaconsfield.

Unhappy with the delays, Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, argued the process of awarding contracts needs to be revisited.

“It would perhaps be a good idea that the contract management be given to the local municipality,” he said. “When the contract is given by the agglomeration, we’re not involved. We have no say.”