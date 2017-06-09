Canada
June 9, 2017 3:23 pm
Updated: June 9, 2017 4:30 pm

Beaconsfield mayor wants contract-awarding process revisited after bike path construction delays

By Web producer  Global News

Construction on the Elm Avenue bike path in Beaconsfield was supposed to be finished in December and now the mayor, unhappy with the delays is arguing the process of awarding contracts need to be revisited. Friday, June 9, 2017.

Tim Sargeant/Global News
A A

Frustration is growing among residents and users of Elm Avenue in Beaconsfield as roadwork continues on the $1.6-million bike path.

They’re demanding to know why it’s taking so long to build a bike path along the stretch of road just north of the CP tracks.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Beaconsfield bike path project to be completed in 3 months

Construction on the 2.4-kilometre bike lane is scheduled to finish this September, one year after work began.

It was initially supposed to be done in December.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield residents not happy about bike lane construction

The bike path contract was awarded by the City of Montreal, not Beaconsfield.

Unhappy with the delays, Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, argued the process of awarding contracts needs to be revisited.

“It would perhaps be a good idea that the contract management be given to the local municipality,” he said.  “When the contract is given by the agglomeration, we’re not involved. We have no say.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beaconsfield
Beaconsfield mayor
Bike Path
Construction
Elm Avenue Bike Path
Georges Bourelle
Montreal Construction
Montreal politics
Municipal contracts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News