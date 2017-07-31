K-Days attendance soars despite ‘curve ball’ from Mother Nature

This summer’s K-Days welcomed 13,000 more visitors through the midway gates than last year, Northlands said Monday.

The total attendance for the 2017 fair was 816,250.

“Mother Nature may have thrown us a curve ball the first weekend but she came through for us this past week,” Northlands President Tim Reid said.

He said the addition of the rodeo likely helped boost numbers. The rodeo events were held July 21-23, starting at 6 p.m. on all three days.

This year’s festival also saw the first Pride Day at K-Days on July 28.

In 2016, attendance at K-Days was up 2.3 per cent over 2015 to reach 803,087 total guests.

The K-Days Parade helped kick off festivities on the first Friday. Despite the rainy conditions, thousands of people lined Jasper Avenue to take in the event.

Reid said other highlights this year included the Stollery Superstars Party and Monday Morning Magic.

Northlands will speak about plans for next year’s K-Days on Wednesday morning.

