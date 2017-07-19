K-Days poll: Your favourite floats, rides and midway food!

One of Edmonton’s hallmark summer events is back! K-Days will start with the annual parade through downtown on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

Global News will be covering the parade live on TV on Global Edmonton and online at globalnews.ca/edmonton.

This year’s K-Days festival runs from July 21 to 30 at Northlands.

Some new additions to the festival and midway this year include a rodeo and a Pride Day. The rodeo will run July 21-23, with the event starting at 6 p.m. on all three days. On July 28, Pride Day will take place at K-Days.

All of the entertainment at K-Days will be on one stage this year. The headliners will include Alessia Cara and Corb Lund.

In 2016, attendance at K-Days was up 2.3 per cent over 2015 to reach 803,087 total guests.

There are 113 entries scheduled to take part in this year’s K-Days Parade.

Police Chief Rod Knecht and the Edmonton Police Service will serve as parade marshals. Veterans have been named honorary parade marshals. Four local heroes, nominated by the community, will also march in the parade.

What is your favourite K-Days Parade float?



What is your favourite new K-Days food?

This year’s food menu includes some fascinating new additions, including deep fried coffee and Amsterdam Fries.

What is your favourite K-Days ride?

There are 27 North American midway majorland rides and 21 rides in Kiddieland. There are height requirements for some and they cost between four and six midway tickets each.

The city says there will be parking restrictions and road closures downtown on parade day. There will also be some public transit route detours.

Street parking will not be allowed in the following areas: