July 20, 2017 4:45 pm
Updated: July 21, 2017 4:02 pm

In Photos: 2017 K-Days Parade kicks off Edmonton’s summer festival season

One of Edmonton’s biggest summer festivals kicked off Friday morning with a colourful parade through downtown.

Despite the rain, thousands of people lined the streets to take in the 2017 K-Days parade.

As a way to mark the 125th year of the Edmonton Police Service, police chief Rod Knecht and members of the EPS served as honorary parade marshals for this year’s parade.

IN PHOTOS: The 2017 K-Days parade

2017 K-Days parade 15

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 14

The Edmonton Police Service served as honorary parade marshals for this year’s parade.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 13

The Northands K-Days float makes an appearance every year.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 12

Mike Sobel catching up with Mayor Don Iveson and family.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 11

The Canadian Navy’s entry in the 2017 K-Days parade.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 10

There were lots of cheers for the Edmonton Eskimos and the Esks cheer team.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 9

The Knights of Columbus float featured a boat!

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 8

The Edmonton Humane Society marked 110 years with its entry.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 7

An appearance from Batman and Spider-Man!

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 6

One of the largest floats in the 2017 K-Days parade was this Oscar the Grouch entry.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 5

A giant entry from John Deere.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 4

The Crystal Glass float had everybody dancing along the parade route.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 3

Members of the Alberta Trail Riding Association in the 2017 K-Days parade.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 2

This float was covered in licence plates and other collectibles to celebrate Canada 150.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 1

The Edmonton Chinese Community entry at the 2017 K-Days parade.

Emily Mertz/Global News
2017 K-Days parade 16

The Edmonton Chinese Community entry featured colourful, dancing dragons.

Emily Mertz/Global News

Some of the favourite floats were the Edmonton pipes and drums, the Calgary Round-Up entry, the Iron Workers, and the Edmonton Chinese Community float with its colourful, dancing dragons.

“My favourites were the Zombies, the Shriners trucks, and the Chinese association,” spectator Deanna said.

“I loved the Green and Gold cheer team,” Lee added. “They were so good and obviously practiced super hard!”

K-DAYS POLL: Your favourite floats, rides and midway food!

K-Days runs until July 30 at Northlands.

