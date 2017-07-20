In Photos: 2017 K-Days Parade kicks off Edmonton’s summer festival season

One of Edmonton’s biggest summer festivals kicked off Friday morning with a colourful parade through downtown.

Despite the rain, thousands of people lined the streets to take in the 2017 K-Days parade.

As a way to mark the 125th year of the Edmonton Police Service, police chief Rod Knecht and members of the EPS served as honorary parade marshals for this year’s parade.

IN PHOTOS: The 2017 K-Days parade

Some of the favourite floats were the Edmonton pipes and drums, the Calgary Round-Up entry, the Iron Workers, and the Edmonton Chinese Community float with its colourful, dancing dragons.

“My favourites were the Zombies, the Shriners trucks, and the Chinese association,” spectator Deanna said.

“I loved the Green and Gold cheer team,” Lee added. “They were so good and obviously practiced super hard!”

K-Days runs until July 30 at Northlands.

Thank you, #yeg and #kdays for honouring us at the start of the parade. Thank you to everyone who stayed out in the rain. pic.twitter.com/EY5QKMGXK0 — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) July 21, 2017