K-Days changes and additions among Northlands summer plans

Northlands announced its plans for the summer on Thursday, and it includes several changes to K-Days.

A rodeo and a pride day are among the additions at this year’s summer festival. The rodeo will run July 21-23, with the event starting at 6 p.m. on all three days.

“It’s an opportunity to see the best cowboys and cowgirls compete for over $400,000 in purse money and every night there will be a champion crowned,” Northlands president and CEO Tim Reid said.

“If you are fortunate enough to be a champion, you are well on your way to the Canadian Finals Rodeo.”

READ MORE: City report for Northlands Coliseum suggests partnership with Hockey Canada

On July 28, Pride Day will take place at K-Days. Reid said it’s an opportunity for Northlands to show its support of the LGBTQ community.

“This will be an opportunity to create awareness at one of the most popular and activated days that we have at K-Days,” Reid said.

All of the entertainment at K-Days will be on one stage. The headliners will include Alessia Cara, Dean Brody and Corb Lund.

“Rather than have two stages, rather than having to walk across campus, the feedback told us last year was put it all on one stage so that we can enjoy the entertainment together,” Reid said.

Last year’s attendance at K-Days was up 2.3 per cent over 2015 to reach 803,087 total guests.

READ MORE: New $165M vision for Northlands includes 7-sheet ice facility, outdoor concert space

In addition to details about K-Days, Northlands also announced Park After Dark will kickoff on June 2 and continue every Friday during the summer. The event includes horse racing and gaming.

“One of the best and most affordable opportunities of the summer. Come see some of the best horse racing experiences, some of the best gaming experiences and most importantly just really enjoy summer time in Edmonton,” CEO Tim Reid said.

On Aug. 19, the Northlands race track will be home to the final Canadian Derby.

Northlands will also host a WWE event, Cirque Du Soleil show, Alberta Farm Days and Beer Festival.