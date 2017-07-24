K-Days event continues tradition of bringing joy to special needs children

The annual event that allows special needs children to take in K-Days privately took place Monday morning.

A group of 500 children and their families participated in this year’s Monday Morning Magic. The event allows the group to experience the fair at their own pace, before it opens to the general public.

The kids were joined by local celebrities, heroes and athletes as they enjoyed the rides and played midway games.

Monday Morning Magic is one of the longest standing K-Days’ traditions. It’s the 40th year of the event.

K-Days runs until July 30 at Northlands.

Organizers are also offering 5,000 $2 advance gate admission for Tuesday but you have to buy the tickets online.

K-Days also has 5,000 $1 advance gate admission for Sunday, July 30. This offer is also only available through online purchases, not on site.

