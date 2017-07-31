Sunshine Village closed due to nearby Verdant Creek wildfire

Sunshine Village will once again close because of the Verdant Creek wildfire burning in the area.

Parks Canada ordered Banff Sunshine and the Sunshine Mountain Lodge to close on Monday, leading to the closure of commercial operations.

The closure will be in place until further notice, and guests and staff at the lodge have been relocated to Banff.

Due to hot, dry and windy conditions, it’s not known when it will re-open.

Sunshine Village was closed earlier in July, as it was converted to a staging ground for Parks Canada firefighting crews.

As of Sunday, the fire was approximately 5,100 hectares in size.

A fire ban is in place for Banff National Park, Kootenay National Park and Yoho National Park due to elevated fire danger.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.