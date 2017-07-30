Calgary could see increased smoke as Verdant Creek wildfire burns on

Calgarians could be in store for some smoky days as crews continue to work on the Verdant Creek wildfire burning in Kootenay National Park and Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park.

Parks Canada said Sunday their crews were planning to conduct a “burn out” — meaning they set fires on the inside edge of a fire control line or natural barrier.

The goal is to “consumed unburned fuel” — in this case, trees and other vegetation — to keep the wildfire from spreading and speed up the effort to get it under control.

The fire has grown slightly to 5,100 hectares. Last Sunday, it was reported at 4,126 hectares. However, there is still no threat to any local communities.

The burn out, paired with warm temperatures, means fire activity will be increased, which could mean a large smoke column could be seen in the Bow and Columbia valleys, Parks Canada said.

The smoke will likely settle in the evenings. It’s expected the smoky conditions could last for a few days.

There are currently no air quality advisories issued for anywhere in the province.

