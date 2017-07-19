Canada
July 19, 2017 6:42 pm

IN PHOTOS: Mystic smoke from wildfires drifts through Rocky Mountains

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
A A

Photos taken from high above the Rocky Mountains show smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and B.C. eerily drifting through the mountain range.

The photos, taken by pilot and photographer Matt Melnyk, were captured while flying at about 40,000 feet in the air as he flew from Calgary to Vancouver on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Fire ban issued for southern Alberta, including backcountry Kananaskis Country

The fires are burning in the mountain ranges in Banff and Kootenay national parks and Assiniboine Provincial Park. They’ve prompted fire bans across all of southern Alberta.

Fires are also prohibited in all backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis Country.

 

mountains fire 5

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 6

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 7

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 8

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 9

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 10

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 11

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 13

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 14

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 15

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire 16

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire2

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire3

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk
mountains fire4

Smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia is seen drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Matt Melnyk

The fires have also created poor air conditions across much of Alberta as the smoke blows east toward the region.

Special air quality advisories were issued for much of Alberta on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as drifting smoke compromises air quality.

The Air Quality Health Index is expected to range anywhere from 5 to 10 — moderate to high risk — across the province.

A satellite image from Environment Canada shows smoke drifting through the Rocky Mountains.

Environment Canada

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta wildfire
Assiniboine Provincial Park
Banff National Park
BC Wildfire
Kootenay National Park
Rocky Mountains
Smoke
Smoke Photos
wildfire smoke
Wildfire Smoke Aerial Photos
Wildfire Smoke Photos
Wildfire Smoke Rocky Mountains
Wildfire Smoke Rocky Mountains Photos

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News