IN PHOTOS: Mystic smoke from wildfires drifts through Rocky Mountains

Photos taken from high above the Rocky Mountains show smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and B.C. eerily drifting through the mountain range.

The photos, taken by pilot and photographer Matt Melnyk, were captured while flying at about 40,000 feet in the air as he flew from Calgary to Vancouver on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Fire ban issued for southern Alberta, including backcountry Kananaskis Country

The fires are burning in the mountain ranges in Banff and Kootenay national parks and Assiniboine Provincial Park. They’ve prompted fire bans across all of southern Alberta.

Fires are also prohibited in all backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis Country.

The fires have also created poor air conditions across much of Alberta as the smoke blows east toward the region.

Special air quality advisories were issued for much of Alberta on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as drifting smoke compromises air quality.

The Air Quality Health Index is expected to range anywhere from 5 to 10 — moderate to high risk — across the province.