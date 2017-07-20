Parks Canada to update wildfire burning in Kootenay National Park, Assiniboine Provincial Park

Parks Canada is expected to update the status of a wildfire burning in Kootenay National Park and Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park .

As of Wednesday, the fire hadn’t crossed the Continental Divide and wasn’t threatening any communities in the area.

The fire is about 24 kilometres from the Town of Banff and about 2.5 kilometres from Sunshine Village.

The fire has spurred several closures of hiking trails and backcountry camping, as well as a fire ban.

Parks Canada is expected to give an update on the fire’s status at 12 p.m.