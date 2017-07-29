Canada
July 29, 2017 12:10 pm

Toronto Pearson Airport ground crew claim strike caused significant baggage delays Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The union for 700 striking workers at Canada’s busiest airport says the strike caused significant baggage handling delays Friday evening.

The vice-president of Teamsters Local 419 says most of the flights serviced by the ground crews’ employer, Swissport, landed in the evening and overnight at Pearson Airport.

Harjinder Badial says Friday’s delays lasted anywhere from 20 minutes to three hours, because experienced ground crew were walking the picket line.

Affected airlines include Air Transat, Air France, and Sunwing.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority told The Canadian Press Friday that the strike caused minimal disruption to flights at Pearson.

Workers with Teamsters Local 419 began their strike Thursday evening.

Toronto Pearson International Airport

