Toronto Pearson Airport braces for potential strike by baggage handlers

Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport may encounter flights delays if ground crews hit the picket lines on Thursday.

The union representing 700 Swissport workers at Pearson filed a 72-hour strike notice on Monday and will ask its members to shoot down the company’s final offer.

If this happens, the workers, which include baggage and cargo handlers and cabin cleaners, will be able to walk off the job on Thursday night.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said this week it has an contingency plan in place in the event of a labour disruption.

Swissport workers currently service 30 of the 74 airlines using the airport. Teamsters Local 419, the union representing the workers, say the company hired 250 temporary workers last May and that they only received three to four days of training, rather than the three to four weeks given to their union counterparts.

Swissport called its final offer to the union fair and competitive, and expressed disappointment that the union may strike.

With files from The Canadian Press