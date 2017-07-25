Canada
July 25, 2017 2:30 pm

Toronto’s Pearson Airport could be hit by baggage handlers’ strike on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press

Forty-five airlines at Toronto Pearson International Airport would be impacted by a possible strike by baggage handlers and cleaning crews.

TORONTO – The union representing 700 workers at one of the largest baggage and ramp handling companies at Toronto’s international airport could be in a strike position on Thursday.

Christopher Monette, spokesman for Teamsters Local 419, says the union will encourage its members to vote down Swissport’s final offer.

If this happens, the Swissport workers — who work as baggage and cargo handlers and cabin cleaners for 45 airlines at Pearson International Airport — will be able to walk off the job on Thursday night.

Airlines that would be affected include Canjet, Air Transat, Air France, British Airways and KLM Royal Dutch.

Monette declined to give details on why the union is asking its members to reject Swissport’s offer, but the union has previously raised concerns about the hiring and alleged poor training of 250 temporary workers by Swissport.

Monette says the union’s members don’t want to strike, but will in the pursuit of what they see as a fair contract.

Global News