Expedited security screening process arrives at Toronto Pearson Airport

There is some relief in sight for air travellers concerned about the often tedious and lengthy security screening process at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has installed new “higher-performance lines” at Terminal 1 called CATSA Plus which promises to expedite the screening procedure for thousands of travellers each day.

The so-called state-of-the-art checkpoint now features motorized rollers, a remote X-ray viewing room, an automatic bin return system, and improved divest and repack stations that allow passengers to move through the areas at their own pace.

The new security measures replace the standard screening lines with improved passenger flow and operations.

The CATSA Plus lines were installed at Calgary International Airport last October following a trial phase at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in August.

A survey completed following the trial found the passenger screening experience improved considerably.

The rollout of the new system is expected to take place in Montreal and Vancouver for 2017 and 2018.