Suspect in Leah Anderson murder released by RCMP

Manitoba RCMP confirmed that the man arrested in connection to Leah Anderson’s murder was released.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they arrested a 23-year-old from Gods Lake Narrow, Man. The next day the man was released without charges.

In 2013, 15-year-old Anderson’s body was found on a snowy trail in Gods Lake Narrows, Man. Her body was in such bad shape that it was initially believed she had been attacked by wolves or dogs.

RCMP had asked volunteers to submit DNA samples, conducted interviews and even did lie detector tests, but one by one the suspects were ruled out.

Last week RCMP said they made “significant advancements” in their investigation.

